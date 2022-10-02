Chafin gave up one hit and no walks while striking out two over a scoreless ninth inning of work to earn the save in a 3-2 victory over the Twins on Saturday.

The Tigers were forced to go to their bullpen in the fifth inning and by the time they reached the ninth inning, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch decided to play his preferred matchups with Chafin on the mound. Chafin shut the door by throwing nine of his 13 pitches for strikes to earn his second save of the season. Gregory Soto appeared in the eighth inning and recorded a hold.