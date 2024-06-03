Chafin (3-1) tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Sunday's 8-4, 10-inning victory over the Red Sox. He walked two and struck out two.

Chafin got the last out of the bottom of the ninth inning, escaping a bases-loaded jam in a 4-4 game. Detroit then scored four times in the top of the 10th, setting the lefty up to close things out for his third win of the year. Chafin has had an up-and-down season, as he came into Sunday having allowed runs in his previous three appearances, but the veteran should remain in a key bullpen role despite his middling 4.58 ERA.