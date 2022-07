Chafin will be placed on the restricted list ahead of the Tigers' weekend series in Toronto, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Chafin is unvaccinated and will be unable to travel to Canada for the four-game series this weekend. Bryan Garcia is joining the active roster and is expected to start Friday against the Blue Jays. Chafin has made four appearances since the All-Star break and has posted a 4.91 ERA and 1.91 WHIP in 3.2 innings.