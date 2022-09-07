Chafin (1-3) blew the save and got a loss after he allowed two unearned runs on one hit and a walk in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-innings defeat to the Angels.

Chafin was called upon to protect a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the 10th, but a throwing error by Javier Baez with one out in the frame derailed his outing. A run came around to score on the miscue and then Magneuris Sierra notched a walk-off RBI single later in the frame. Both runs were unearned for the left-hander, but he was tagged with his first blown save of the season. Chafin has allowed just the two unearned tallies over 6.2 innings in his last seven appearances.