Chafin (groin) will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo starting Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
A strained left groin has so far prevented Chafin from making his Tigers debut, but he appears to be closing in on a return from the injured list. He threw a scoreless rehab inning for Single-A Lakeland on Thursday and could return to the Tigers when they travel to take on the Twins on Tuesday.
