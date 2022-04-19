Chafin (groin) will make a rehab appearance for Single-A Lakeland on Thursday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Chafin missed the start of the season with a groin strain, but he's making progress and closing in on a return. If his outing Thursday goes well, he'll move up to Triple-A Toledo for two more rehab appearances. That puts his potential return date sometime in the middle of next week.
