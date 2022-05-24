Chafin (0-1) allowed a run on two hits and a walk while retiring just one batter to take the loss Monday against the Twins.

Coming on in the bottom of the ninth inning with the game tied 4-4, Chafin walked leadoff hitter Max Kepler. He then allowed a single to pinch-hitter Kyle Garlick that put runners on the corners, and an infield hit by Gio Urshela with one out gave the Twins a walkoff win. Chafin had gone four straight appearances without allowing a run, and the lefty still owns a tidy 2.89 ERA despite the hiccup, so he should remain a key relief option in Detroit.