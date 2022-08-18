Chafin (0-2) allowed three runs on two hits while retiring just two batters to take the loss Wednesday against the Guardians. He struck out three.

Chafin had a weird outing, as he struck out the first three batters he faced in the eighth inning. However, the final strikeout got away from catcher Eric Haase, going down as a wild pitch and allowing Luke Maile to reach first base. Chafin then allowed a single and a double before getting the hook. Alex Lange came on and allowed both inherited runners to score, which made Chafin's line look pretty rough for a guy who struck out the side. The lefty still has a solid 3.18 ERA and has been a good relief option for the Tigers this season.