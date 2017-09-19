Tigers' Andrew Romine: Could play all positions in one game
Romine could play all nine positions in a game before the regular season concludes, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Manager Brad Ausmus does not some keen on using Romine at all nine spots either during the Tigers' current homestand or in a game with implications for the opponent, but he did not rule out Romine getting that chance at some point. Romine has already played seven positions this season and even has logged a relief appearance, so the final piece of the puzzle will be a stint behind the plate.
