Tigers' Andrew Romine: Draws fourth straight start
Romine will man left field and bat eighth Wednesday against the Pirates.
Romine's versatility will allow him to pick up his fourth consecutive start at a different position, after he previously earned nods at shortstop, right field and first base. With the Tigers eager to give some of their veteran players more frequent rest over the final two months of the season, Romine could end up picking up something approximating regular at-bats, despite the lack of a direct line to a starting role at any position.
