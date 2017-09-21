Tigers' Andrew Romine: Drives in two Wednesday
Romine went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Athletics.
Romine did all the damage for the Tigers in this one out of the No. 8 hole. The 31-year-old offers tremendous position flexibility (manager Brad Ausmus has said he could play all nine positions in a game before the regular season concludes), but he's just a .231 hitter who doesn't do a ton at the plate.
