Romine will start at shortstop and bat ninth Wednesday against the Yankees.

Romine had been seeing most of his starts in right field lately with Alex Presley (oblique) on the disabled list, but he'll give way to Jim Adduci at that position Wednesday and instead move back to the infield with Jose Iglesias (wrist) day-to-day. In the event Iglesias also lands on the DL, Romine would have another avenue to picking up at-bats, though the younger, higher-upside Dixon Machado would probably be manager Brad Ausmus' preferred replacement at shortstop more often than not.