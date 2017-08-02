Tigers' Andrew Romine: Picks up second consecutive start
Romine will start at shortstop and bat ninth Wednesday against the Yankees.
Romine had been seeing most of his starts in right field lately with Alex Presley (oblique) on the disabled list, but he'll give way to Jim Adduci at that position Wednesday and instead move back to the infield with Jose Iglesias (wrist) day-to-day. In the event Iglesias also lands on the DL, Romine would have another avenue to picking up at-bats, though the younger, higher-upside Dixon Machado would probably be manager Brad Ausmus' preferred replacement at shortstop more often than not.
More News
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Hits fourth homer of 2017 on Friday•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Connects for third home run•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Drives in two Saturday•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Sits vs. lefty Sunday•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Leading off for third straight game•
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...