Tigers' Andrew Romine: Sitting out Monday
Romine is not in the lineup Monday against the Indians.
With Mikie Mahtook battling a groin injury, Romine has spent a bit more time in the Tigers' outfield recently. However, he hasn't been able to deliver at the plate, as he's gone just 5-for-25 (.200) since the start of September. He'll head to the bench Monday while Tyler Collins heads to left field.
