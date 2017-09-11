Play

Romine is not in the lineup Monday against the Indians.

With Mikie Mahtook battling a groin injury, Romine has spent a bit more time in the Tigers' outfield recently. However, he hasn't been able to deliver at the plate, as he's gone just 5-for-25 (.200) since the start of September. He'll head to the bench Monday while Tyler Collins heads to left field.

