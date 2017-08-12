Play

Romine is out of the lineup Saturday against the Twins.

Alex Presley, who was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, will get the start in right field and could take over the everyday role heading into the season's homestretch. Romine hasn't done much to earn additional playing time, going 5-for-24 this month despite starting the last six games.

