Tigers' Andrew Romine: Takes seat Tuesday
Romine is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Romine will get the day off after starting each of the previous two games for the Tigers, going 1-for-6 (.167) with a walk. Alex Presley will draw the start in left field in his place.
