Detroit optioned Sears to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Sears was called up from Toledo to start the second game of Friday's doubleheader and performed well, allowing just one run over 5.2 innings. However, he's returning to the minors to make room on the active roster for reliever Brant Hurter, who was activated from the 60-day IL. Sears could be back with the big-league club later in September should the team need another spot starter or a bullpen arm capable of covering multiple innings.