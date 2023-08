Vasquez, who tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Red Sox, has a 2.16 ERA this season.

Vasquez was claimed off waivers from the Phillies on August 4, and the lefty has logged three scoreless outings since then. The back end of Detroit's bullpen is somewhat in flux due to control issues from regular closer Alex Lange, so Vasquez could earn higher-leverage work if he continues to pitch well.