The Tigers reassigned Vasquez to minor-league camp Thursday.
The big southpaw didn't allow a run in seven appearances this spring but will nonetheless find himself back at Toledo to begin the season. Vasquez will provide left-handed relief depth in the minors.
More News
-
Tigers' Andrew Vasquez: Back with Tigers as NRI•
-
Andrew Vasquez: Elects to hit free agency•
-
Tigers' Andrew Vasquez: Pushed off 40-man roster•
-
Tigers' Andrew Vasquez: Activated from 15-day IL•
-
Tigers' Andrew Vasquez: Kicking off rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Andrew Vasquez: Out with calf tightness•