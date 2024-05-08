Ibanez went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double, four total RBI and four total runs scored in Tuesday's 11-7 win over the Guardians.

Ibanez led off the game with a solo homer off Logan Allen before breaking a 2-2 tie with a three-run shot in the second inning. It's the second multi-homer game of Ibanez's career, though he hadn't logged an extra-base hit through his first 13 games this season. The 31-year-old utility man is now slashing .364/.361/.576 in 36 plate appearances with seven RBI and seven runs scored. Ibanez could take on a platoon role at second base as Colt Keith's struggled to start the campaign.