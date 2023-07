Ibanez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Rockies.

Ibanez cut the deficit to three runs with his eighth-inning blast. The infielder has enjoyed a solid end to June, going 14-for-45 (.311) over his last 12 games. He's seeing consistent playing time lately, primarily at second base but also in right field and at third base. For the season, Ibanez is slashing .239/.275/.423 with six homers, 17 RBI, 22 runs scored and no stolen bases over 171 plate appearances.