Ibanez has been diagnosed with a small tear in his left hand, and is hopeful to return to the lineup for Team Cuba in the World Baseball Classic in the coming days, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

In an interview with JIT Deporte Cubano, Ibanez says that he has not suffered a fracture, and that he's doing cold/water/hot water treatment in hopes of getting back in the lineup for Cuba in the WBC. The 29-year-old is in the mix for a backup role with the Tigers, and should be able to return to Grapefruit League action after the tournament concludes.