Ibanez will not play Tuesday in the World Baseball Classic for Cuba due to a left hand injury, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Ibanez suffered the injury in an exhibition game for Cuba. The infielder was unable to practice on Tuesday, and he'll be held out of the lineup against the Netherlands for the WBC opener. Ibanez is competing for a bench spot with Detroit this spring, and it remains to be seen if this will carry into the regular season.