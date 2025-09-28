Ibanez went 3-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox.

With Detroit resting several regulars with a playoff spot locked up, Ibanez picked up a start in the regular-season finale and delivered his first three-hit effort of the year. The utility player wraps up his regular season with a .239/.301/.352 slash line across 91 games, and he'll give the Tigers a versatile bench option as they enter the postseason.