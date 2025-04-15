Ibanez went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Monday's 9-1 win over the Brewers.

This was the first multi-hit game of the year for Ibanez, who's been scuffling a bit overall with a .185 batting average. The utility player batted .241 during the regular season for the Tigers in 2024 and .264 the year prior, so he should be able to continue to trend upward in that category. Ibanez's offensive production doesn't generally jump off the page, though his versatility is at least somewhat helpful, both for Detroit and fantasy managers in deeper leagues.