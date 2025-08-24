Appearing as a pinch hitter, Ibanez went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Royals.

Ibanez gave the Tigers some breathing room in the eighth inning, when he appeared as pinch hitter for Colt Keith and promptly delivered his fourth home run of the season. The veteran utility player has settled in as a bench option for Detroit, giving the team a right-handed bat to complement the left-handed Keith, who is often lifted when southpaws come in from the bullpen. Ibanez is valuable depth for the Tigers, though his role doesn't carry much fantasy appeal at the moment.