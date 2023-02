Ibanez is in the mix for a reserve role on Detroit's Opening Day roster, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Ibanez was claimed off waivers by Detroit in November and outrighted to Triple-A Toledo. The 29-year-old appeared in 40 games for the Rangers last season and slashed .218/.273/.277. He likely won't have a prominent role with the Tigers, though it sounds like he could at least break camp on the MLB roster.