Tigers' Angel De Jesus: DFA'd by Tigers
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 23, 2022
at
2:27 pm ET
•
1 min read
De Jesus was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Friday.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Zach Logue. De Jesus, who turns 26 in February, held a 2.13 ERA in eight appearances with the big club in 2022 and has piled up plenty of strikeouts in the minors. He could get claimed.
