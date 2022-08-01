site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-angel-de-jesus-moves-back-to-minors | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Angel De Jesus: Moves back to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
De Jesus was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Monday.
De Jesus tossed a scoreless inning in each of Detroit's last two games, but with him unavailable for a day or two, he was removed from the roster to open up a spot for fellow reliever Andrew Chafin.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read