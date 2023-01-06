site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Angel De Jesus: Outrighted to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
De Jesus cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.
It's mildly surprising that De Jesus wasn't scooped up by another organization, but the Tigers are surely happy he's sticking around. He posted a 2.13 ERA in eight appearances in the majors in 2022.
