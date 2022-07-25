De Jesus pitched 2.1 scoreless innings of relief in Sunday's loss to the Twins. He didn't allow a hit or a walk, and struck out two.

De Jesus, who was recalled from Triple-A Toledo earlier in the day, was needed in the third inning when Rony Garcia (biceps) was forced out of the contest due to injury. The former pitched well, retiring all seven batters he faced in order. With Detroit dealing with a ton of pitching injuries, De Jesus figures to stick around, though he'll likely remain in the bullpen and not get a look in the rotation. All 30 of the righty's appearances this season between the minors and majors have come in relief.