De Jesus underwent Tommy John surgery this week, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Given the timing of this reconstructive elbow procedure, De Jesus might not be able to return to live games until the beginning of the 2025 season. The 26-year-old right-hander had posted a 4.21 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 45:20 K:BB through 36.1 innings of relief this summer with the Tigers' Double-A affiliate in Erie.