Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Allows five runs in Friday loss

Sanchez (3-3) allowed five runs on eight hits while striking out six across six innings to take the loss Friday against the Twins.

Sanchez was solid the first time through the lineup and entered the fourth inning with a 1-0 lead, but a pair of homers over the next two innings accounted for all five runs he allowed in a losing effort. With an ERA that hasn't been below 5.85 since April, he's a risky option who at best is matchup dependent. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Rangers.