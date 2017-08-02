Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Beats the Yankees Tuesday

Sanchez (3-1) recorded the win Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing just two earned runs on six hits over 6.2 innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Sanchez has been decent since joining Detroit's rotation in mid-June, posting a 4.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 37 strikeouts over 45.1 innings. He'll occasionally have starts like his last one (3.2 innings, nine hits, four earned runs), but Sanchez is probably worth streaming in the right matchups. He's lined up to face a Baltimore team that is ninth in the American League in runs scored in his next start Sunday.