Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Beats the Yankees Tuesday
Sanchez (3-1) recorded the win Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing just two earned runs on six hits over 6.2 innings. He walked one and struck out three.
Sanchez has been decent since joining Detroit's rotation in mid-June, posting a 4.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 37 strikeouts over 45.1 innings. He'll occasionally have starts like his last one (3.2 innings, nine hits, four earned runs), but Sanchez is probably worth streaming in the right matchups. He's lined up to face a Baltimore team that is ninth in the American League in runs scored in his next start Sunday.
More News
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Roughed up by Royals on Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Picks up win Friday•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Gets pushed around by Blue Jays•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Notches first win of season•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Throws quality start in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Pushed back to Saturday•
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...