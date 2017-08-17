Play

Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Exits with apparent injury

Sanchez was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rangers with an apparent injury, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Sanchez had allowed four runs on a pair of homers before being replaced by Chad Bell in the bottom of the third inning. Not much is known about his injury at this point, but he was seen shaking his hand before he was removed. More should be known once he is further evaluated following the conclusion Wednesday's game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast