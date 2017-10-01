Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Fans six in loss to Twins
Sanchez (3-7) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six batters through five innings to take the loss against Minnesota on Sunday.
Sanchez finished off the season in respectable form, allowing seven runs through 23 innings over his final four starts. His 8.9 K/9 highlights the 33-year-old veteran still owns the strikeout upside to be a serviceable fantasy asset, but his ratios (6.41 ERA and 1.59 WHIP) were crippling in 2017. It's difficult to view him as anything other than a risky option in the majority of fantasy settings heading into next season.
