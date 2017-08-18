Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Hits DL with hamstring tightness
Sanchez (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The move was expected after Sanchez was pulled after 2.1 innings during Wednesday's game against the Rangers. It's still not clear how much time the starter will miss due to the injury, and nothing has been reported about the severity. JaCoby Jones will take his place on the 25-man roster.
