Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Lifted with hamstring tightness

Sanchez was prematurely lifted from Wednesday's game due to left hamstring tightness.

Sanchez allowed four runs on two homers and lasted just 2.1 innings before being pulled with the injury. While he was seen shaking his hands in between pitches before being lifted, it turns out that it was actually his hamstring that was bothering him. The severity of the injury isn't clear at this point, but more should be known once he is reevaluated Thursday.

