Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Lifted with hamstring tightness
Sanchez was prematurely lifted from Wednesday's game due to left hamstring tightness.
Sanchez allowed four runs on two homers and lasted just 2.1 innings before being pulled with the injury. While he was seen shaking his hands in between pitches before being lifted, it turns out that it was actually his hamstring that was bothering him. The severity of the injury isn't clear at this point, but more should be known once he is reevaluated Thursday.
More News
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Allows five runs in Friday loss•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Rocked Sunday in loss to Orioles•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Beats the Yankees•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Roughed up by Royals on Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Picks up win Friday•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...