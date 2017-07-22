Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Picks up win Friday

Sanchez (2-0) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks over 5.2 innings in Friday's 6-3 win over the Twins. He struck out five.

He threw just 58 of 102 pitches for strikes, but the Tigers staked the right-hander to a 5-0 lead by the top of the fourth inning which Sanchez managed not to squander. He's now given up eight runs in 11.2 innings since the All-Star break, making him a risky play in his next start Wednesday at home against the Royals.