Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Picks up win Friday

Sanchez (2-0) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks over 5.2 innings in Friday's 6-3 win over the Twins. He struck out five.

He threw just 58 of 102 pitches for strikes, but the Tigers staked the right-hander to a 5-0 lead by the top of the fourth inning which Sanchez managed not to squander. He's now given up eight runs in 11.2 innings since the All-Star break, making him a risky play in his next start Wednesday at home against the Royals.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast