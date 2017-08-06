Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Rocked Sunday in loss to Orioles

Sanchez (3-2) allowed eight runs on 10 hits and one walk across three innings in Sunday's loss to the Orioles. He struck out two.

Sanchez was done in by the long ball in this one, with three home runs accounting for four runs in the first inning, and a pair plating another three in the fourth before his removal with no outs. The veteran delivered a quality start in his previous outing, but he has now allowed 22 runs over 25 innings in his last five appearances to raise his season ERA to 6.62. With the Tigers firmly out of the playoff race, Sanchez should keep his place in the rotation and will next toe the rubber Friday against the Twins.