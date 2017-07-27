Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Roughed up by Royals on Wednesday

Sanchez (2-1) gave up four runs on nine hits and two walks over 3.2 innings while striking out four in Wednesday's 16-2 loss to the Royals.

He needed 87 pitches (54 strikes) to record only 11 outs, but considering what Kansas City's offense did to Detroit's bullpen, Sanchez may have gotten off easy. The veteran righty has now been torched for 12 runs in his last 15.1 innings, and the success he had upon returning to the rotation in late June seems to have evaporated. Things may not get any easier for Sanchez in his next start Tuesday on the road in Yankee Stadium.