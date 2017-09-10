Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Roughed up Sunday

Sanchez (3-4) took the loss Sunday against the Blue Jays. He allowed 12 hits and seven earned runs in 4.2 innings, while striking out five.

Sanchez was OK through three innings, but he gave up a two-run home run to Teoscar Hernandez in the fourth inning and then a three-run homer to Hernandez in the fifth. Sanchez was yanked after five pitches in his last start when he took a comebacker off the leg, and while he avoided injury in this outing, it was still another rough day on the mound. With a 7.43 ERA now for the season, Sanchez is probably worth skipping over in most formats. He's lined up to face the White Sox on Friday in his next scheduled start.