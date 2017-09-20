Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Stuck with tough-luck loss Wednesday

Sanchez (3-5) took the loss Wednesday despite allowing just one run on three hits over six innings against the A's. He struck out eight and walked three.

This was an excellent follow-up to Sanchez's 11-strikeout performance his last time out, but the offense sputtered, keeping him out of the win column yet again. He's on a nice roll and appears in line to make two more starts before the end of the season, although prospective owners need not look any further than Sept. 10 for an example of the kind of downside that comes with deploying Sanchez (seven runs, 12 hits over 4.2 innings). The 33-year-old is a free agent this winter.