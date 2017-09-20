Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Stuck with tough-luck loss Wednesday
Sanchez (3-5) took the loss Wednesday despite allowing just one run on three hits over six innings against the A's. He struck out eight and walked three.
This was an excellent follow-up to Sanchez's 11-strikeout performance his last time out, but the offense sputtered, keeping him out of the win column yet again. He's on a nice roll and appears in line to make two more starts before the end of the season, although prospective owners need not look any further than Sept. 10 for an example of the kind of downside that comes with deploying Sanchez (seven runs, 12 hits over 4.2 innings). The 33-year-old is a free agent this winter.
More News
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Strikes out 11 in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Roughed up Sunday•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: To start Sunday•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Could start on short rest•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Departs early with calf contusion•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: To start Tuesday vs. Royals•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...