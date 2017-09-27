Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Takes another unlucky loss
Sanchez (3-6) allowed two runs on seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts over six strong innings, but took the loss in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at Kansas City.
Sanchez faced the minimum nine batters through three innings, as the only hitter to get on base against him was erased on the base paths. He failed to match that success the second time through the batting order, allowing a run on a pair of fourth-inning doubles and another on a fifth-inning sac fly following a wild pitch. With opposing starter Jason Vargas holding Detroit's offense to one run, that was all it took to stick Sanchez with a second consecutive tough-luck loss. The veteran righty is scheduled to start Sunday's season finale in Minnesota, and could have some value after posting a 25:5 K:BB and allowing just four earned runs in 18 innings over his past three starts.
