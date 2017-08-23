Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Throws off flat ground Wednesday

Sanchez (hamstring) was able to throw off flat ground prior to Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.

Sanchez was pulled during his previous start last Wednesday with left hamstring tightness, but is showing positive signs of recovery as he inches closer toward his activation. It appears as though the right-hander will need another week on the disabled list, since it's likely that the club will want him to complete a bullpen or two before heading back to the mound.