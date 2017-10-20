Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Tigers will decline option
Sanchez's $16 million option for 2018 will not be picked up by the team this winter, Anthony Fenech of Free Press Sports reports.
Sanchez posted a career-worst 6.41 ERA to go along with a 1.59 WHIP over the course of 105.1 inning this season. Most of his time on the mound came as a starter, but he did spend time in the bullpen, appearing in 11 games as a reliever opposed to 17 in the Tigers' rotation. It remains to be seen whether Sanchez will return to the team in 2018 on a new deal, or look elsewhere this offseason.
