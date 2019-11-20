Tigers' Anthony Castro: Contract selected
Castro was added to the Tigers' 40-man roster on Wednesday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
This protects him from the Rule 5 draft. Castro, a 24-year-old righty, has logged 112.1 innings at Double-A over the past two seasons, and could report to Triple-A this year if he looks solid in spring training. Long term, he profiles as a fastball/slider reliever, but the Tigers haven't pulled the plug on developing him as a starter just yet.
