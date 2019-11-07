Castro signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Thursday.

Castro settled in with Double-A Erie last season, recording a 4.40 ERA with a 116:65 K:BB over 102.1 innings. While his numbers don't necessarily turn heads, they signal that the 24-year-old is progressing in the minors, although it could be several years before he's in the discussion for a spot in the majors.

More News
Our Latest Stories