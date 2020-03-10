Play

Castro was optioned to Double-A Erie on Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old righty had a 4.40 ERA over 102.1 innings at Double-A last season. He is on the 40-man roster, but is one of the least interesting of the Tigers' upper-level pitching prospects, as he profiles best as a middle reliever long term.

More News
Our Latest Stories