Tigers' Anthony Castro: Optioned to Double-A
Castro was optioned to Double-A Erie on Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old righty had a 4.40 ERA over 102.1 innings at Double-A last season. He is on the 40-man roster, but is one of the least interesting of the Tigers' upper-level pitching prospects, as he profiles best as a middle reliever long term.
