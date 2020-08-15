Castro was recalled from the Tigers' alternate training site Saturday in a corresponding move after Ivan Nova (tricep) was put on the 10-day injured list.

Castro was optioned to the Tigers' alternate training site earlier this month and will already be making his return to the big league roster. It's unclear as to why the Tigers opted to recall Castro, who is a reliever, rather than a starter like Dario Agrazal (forearm) or Casey Mize who can fill the empty gap in the rotation. Regardless, Castro's time on the active big-league roster shouldn't last very long.