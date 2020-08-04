The Tigers optioned Castro to their alternate training site Tuesday.
Though Detroit is off until the weekend after its four-game series with St. Louis was postponed, the Tigers will still have to reduce their active roster from 30 to 28 men prior to Friday's series opener in Pittsburgh. As a low-leverage reliever with minor-league options remaining, Castro was a logical choice to lose his spot on the active roster. The 25-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut July 27 against the Royals, giving up two runs on one hit and one walk in a one-inning appearance.